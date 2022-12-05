New 2025 date set for REAL ID-compliant cards

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Department of Homeland Security announced today that Air Travelers now have even more time to get a Real ID-compliant card with the new date set for May of 2025.
The original deadline was set for 2008 but with several delays with excuses including the pandemic, the deadline was pushed back.
Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005 intending to crack down on fake or counterfeit IDs. As of now, air travelers are required to use a Passport or Driver's License to board domestic commercial flights.