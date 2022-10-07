New $8.5 million program aimed at reducing emissions

ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday, a new $8.5 million ClimateTech Growth platform to support companies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, across New York State’s economy.
The program will provide resources for entrepreneurs and support the state’s goal of reducing carbon emissions 85% by the year 2050.
"As we continue our fight against climate change, New York State's investments in climate technology send a strong signal to entrepreneurs, locally and around the world, that our state is open for business. My administration will continue to support companies that are at the forefront of developing new technologies to lower greenhouse gas emissions, make our electric grid more energy efficient and reduce pollution from transportation. By supporting these innovative developments, we can further our state's leadership on climate, create jobs and grow our economy as we build a greener, more resilient future for all New Yorkers." Gov. Hochul said.
The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority seeks a program administrator to develop this initiative. The program administrator will be awarded up to $8.5 million in funding, of which $5.95 million must be allocated for direct services and up to $2 million must be allocated to future grants that will be competitively awarded.
Applications from qualified organizations will be accepted through Nov. 15. A scoring committee will competitively select a program administrator. Applications must show how they can enable support services for companies.
Since 2009, the state has invested more than $28 million, supporting nearly 374 companies and generating more than 1,700 jobs. Funding for this initiative is through the state’s 10-year, $6 billion Clean Energy Fund.