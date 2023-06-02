New Barge Canal boat launch with access to Oneida Lake complete

VERONA, NY (WKTV) - State DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos visited Verona Friday to announce the completion of a new boat launch on the Barge Canal at Cove Road.
The newly constructed launch enhances fishing and boating recreational opportunities for visitors including people with disabilities.
It also connects to Oneida Lake and provides additional access to the lake's fishing.
The DEC is working to expand recreational opportunities for people of all abilities. The site was designed with several Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant features.
The site now includes a two-lane concrete launch ramp with floating docks, canoe/kayak launch, fishing pier, a parking area, accessible parking and port-a-johns.
The project was funded with $1.6 million from the Environmental Protection Fund (EPF) and NY Works. Under the State's Adventure NY initiative, DEC is making strategic investments to expand access to healthy, active outdoor recreation, connect more New Yorkers and visitors to nature and the outdoors, protect natural resources, and boost local economies. In the FY 2024 State Budget, Governor Hochul maintained EPF funding at $400 million, the highest level of funding in the program's history.