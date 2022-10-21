New boat launch to be built on the Barge Canal in Verona

VERONA, N.Y. – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner, Basil Seggos, announced Friday, a new boat launch is being built in Verona, on the Barge Canal.
Located on Cove Road, the new boat launch is supposed to increase recreational, fishing and boating. The boat launch will connect to Oneida Lake, providing additional access to the lake for all fisherman, including those with disabilities.
"DEC continues to invest in new facilities to provide safe and accessible experiences for anglers, boaters, and outdoor enthusiasts. Once complete, the Barge Canal Cove Road boat launch site will attract more visitors to enjoy boating and fishing on Oneida Lake and its tributaries, as well as those just looking for a place to experience Oneida County's natural surroundings," Seggos said.
The boat launch will have several features to assist those will disabilities, including a two-lane, concrete launch ramp with floating docks and a parking area with 24 car and 49 car/trailer parking spaces, among many other things.
The $1.6 million project is being funded by the Environmental Protection Fund (EPF) and NY Works with help from Gov. Hochul who increased the EPF from $300 to $400 million, from the 2022-23 state budget.