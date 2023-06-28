 Skip to main content
New Business Opens in Village of Clinton

  • Updated
  • 0

CLINTON, N.Y. -- There's a new tech business in Clinton.

The owners are hoping to grow technology in the village.

Smart Carrier provides software to telecom companies that helps them be compliant with certain government mandates and regulations.

The owners chose Clinton for their business because they love it, and they say they are looking forward to forming partnerships with local colleges.

Smart Carrier

“What we do is very unique. You can't just Google this and figure it out. It really does take thinking outside the box to write the software that we write. Technology is a huge part of growth in any economy and that's something that we want to bring locally,” founder Orlando Guitian said.

Smart Carrier currently employs 13 people, with the owners hoping that figure will grow.