New Commissioner at Oneida County DPW

UTICA, N.Y. -- Oneida County has a new Public Works Commissioner.
Matthew Baisley has returned to lead the Department of Public Works.
Baisley assumed the role of Public Works Commissioner on June 5.
He previously worked for the DPW from 2017 to 2021.
Baisley replaces Mark Laramie, who retired in April after three years as commissioner and 33 years with the department.
“I am extremely grateful to County Executive Picente and the Board of Legislators for granting me this opportunity,” Baisley said. “I look forward to carrying out the County Executive’s vision by building on the solid foundation Mark Laramie has laid, and continuing the great work the Oneida County Department of Public Works does day in and day out.”
Baisley spent the last two years at Hamilton College as the Manager of Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing Systems.