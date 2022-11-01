New Director of K-12 Connections at Herkimer College appointed

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- New Director of K-12 Connections at Herkimer College, Matthew Babula, of Marcy, has been appointed to the position.
"Babula holds an associate degree in general studies from Mohawk Valley Community College, a bachelor's degree in psychology from SUNY Institute of Technology, and a master's degree in school counseling from The College of Saint Rose," a statement from the Herkimer public relations office, said.
Before this appointed position, Babula served as an academic advisement specialist for the College and will now help the K-12 Connections Program oversee different parts of the college's high school programs.