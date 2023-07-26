New DMV Program Provides State-Issued IDs to 'Formerly Incarcerated New Yorkers Upon Release'

STATE OF NEW YORK -- The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles announced today that "more than 300 non-driver ID (NDID) cards have been provided to individuals released from Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) custody."
This is one of Governor Kathy Hochul's initiatives that's intended to help individuals "assimilate back into society, remove barriers to employment and reduce recidivism," a release stated.
This program falls under Hochul's Jails to Jobs initiative.
“Individuals who have served their time deserve the opportunity to rejoin society as productive members, yet they often struggle to obtain a basic photo ID, which is required for many things that we all take for granted, such as the ability to secure housing or employment,” DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said.
“Providing NDID cards to these individuals prior to their release is one way we can help make the return back into society easier,” he added.
According to the DMV, about 2,200 documents have been provided to people on parole since Oct. 2018.
DOCCS staff helps individuals who are incarcerated with gathering the proper paperwork to apply for an ID, and they take a photo. The ID is delivered to the correctional facility so that it's available to an incarcerated individual upon release.