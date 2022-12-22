New electronic tracking system in NYS for Rape Kits

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST
SATURDAY...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM
FRIDAY TO 4 PM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, southwest winds to 55 knots and
waves 19 to 24 feet expected. For the Heavy Freezing Spray
Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or
greater expected, and may rapidly accumulate on vessels.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...For the Storm Warning, from 1 PM Friday to 7 PM EST
Saturday. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, from 1 PM
Friday to 4 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds turning southwest Friday afternoon, 15 to 25
mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland,
Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan
counties. In Pennsylvania, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne
counties.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and scattered power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will cross the region
on Friday. A lull in the winds may occur Friday morning, but
winds will pick up again after frontal passage and shift to the
southwest. Strong west-southwest winds continue Friday night and
Saturday morning as well, with gusts up to 50 mph.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

New electronic tracking system in NYS for Rape Kits

  • 0
Gov. Hochul warns of more COVID-19 protocols if numbers don't drop

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed a new law Thursday, establishing a new electronic tracking system for Rape Kits, to ensure survivors have access to information regarding their kits.

"Survivors of sexual assault deserve support, compassion, agency, and justice, and we are committed to doing everything in our power to deliver the accountability they deserve. This new tracking system will be a critical tool to empower survivors with the ability to track these kits, and supports our overall efforts to make New York State safer and more supportive for all," Hochul said.

This new tracking system will allow survivors to check on the status of their Rape Kit and will help to ensure accountability for timely processing.

"Instituting a sexual assault kit tracking system is a critical step in bringing justice to survivors. This access will counter victims' loss of self-determination and control which is often at the core of a sexual assault. These victims have already gone through enough and should have the ability to access their information - a potentially key step in their healing process. I commend Governor Hochul for taking action to help empower New York's victims of sexual assault," Assemblymember, Amy Paulin said.

