New electronic tracking system in NYS for Rape Kits

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed a new law Thursday, establishing a new electronic tracking system for Rape Kits, to ensure survivors have access to information regarding their kits.
"Survivors of sexual assault deserve support, compassion, agency, and justice, and we are committed to doing everything in our power to deliver the accountability they deserve. This new tracking system will be a critical tool to empower survivors with the ability to track these kits, and supports our overall efforts to make New York State safer and more supportive for all," Hochul said.
This new tracking system will allow survivors to check on the status of their Rape Kit and will help to ensure accountability for timely processing.
"Instituting a sexual assault kit tracking system is a critical step in bringing justice to survivors. This access will counter victims' loss of self-determination and control which is often at the core of a sexual assault. These victims have already gone through enough and should have the ability to access their information - a potentially key step in their healing process. I commend Governor Hochul for taking action to help empower New York's victims of sexual assault," Assemblymember, Amy Paulin said.