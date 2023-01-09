New executive director named at Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society

UTICA, N.Y. -- Kyla Jacobs was named the new executive director of the Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society by the board of directors.
Jacobs has a background as deputy director with a focus on animal welfare and is committed to helping animals that struggle.
She will officially begin her new role on Jan. 9 and will manage daily operations for the shelter. She will also lead fundraising programs, marketing and community engagement initiatives.
“I am extremely excited to move into this new chapter of my life while still being able to utilize the skills and experiences I've gained to further one of the pillar not-for-profits in the community. I have always had a passion for working with animals of all types and look forward to finding forever homes and improving the lives and quality of care for the pets in the Utica area. I plan to continue the great work the Anita's Steven Swan Humane Society team has done so far and move forward towards a bright future together," Jacobs said.
Prior to her new role, Jacobs served as deputy director of administrative operations for the Utica Zoo. She was also an exotic animal care intern at the Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Indiana. She earned her bachelor's degree in biology from Utica University.
Anita's Stevens-Swan Humane Society provides care for abandoned, surrendered, lost, sick, injured and abused animals in the Oneida County area.