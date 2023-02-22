 Skip to main content
New fraud alert system for property owners in Oneida County

Oneida County outline

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Oneida County Clerk, Mary Finegan announced Wednesday, the launching of a fraud alert to notify property owners of new transactions.

The new program will help protect residents' personal and private information as well as their property. Residents who want to take part in the alert system can sign up for free and will receive alerts whenever a document is recorded under their name. Residents will be able to view these documents online or in person.

"The issue of protecting our residents from fraudulent filings and transactions was one of my top campaign priorities I am excited to implement such a powerful tool in fighting fraud. This is an easy way for homeowners to have peace of mind," County Clerk, Mary Finegan said.

To sign up for fraud alert, click here

