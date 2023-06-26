New Garden Coming to Rescue Mission Of Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Rescue Mission of Utica has partnered with local non-profit organization "Peace Together Project" to help improve the garden area at the Utica Rescue Mission.
Louis LaBella Sr. and his son Chris LaBella co-founded the organization five years ago on his late son Louis LaBella Jr.'s birthday.
A goal of the organization is to bring communities together to help those in need.
The "Peace Together Project" plans on coming back in the Fall to help with the garden area as the initial process has just begun.