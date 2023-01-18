New Halal food restaurant opens in Sangertown Square

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- Jibril's Kitchen, specializing in Halal food has opened inside the Center Court at Sangertown Square.
They offer traditional Halal menu items that are specific to the owner's customs. They provide menu items such as rice with your choice of protein, wraps, kabobs, salads, appetizers and more. Platters and boxes of food are also available.
A brother and sister duo worked together to open the location. Jibril's Kitchen is open from 11:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sundays.