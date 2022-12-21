New Hartford Central School appoints new Hughes Elementary principal

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- The New Hartford Central School District Board of Education announced Wednesday, they have appointed Michele Pilla as the next Hughes Elementary principal.
“I am excited to begin this new chapter in my educational career and positively impact the lives of children and families in the E.R. Hughes community,” Pilla said.
Pilla is familiar with the Utica area, having attended Notre Dame High School herself and eventually teaching third, fourth and sixth grades in the Utica City School District. She went on to accumulate many accomplishments and completed many degrees. She now brings to New Hartford, 23 years of experience in education.
The last seven years, Pilla has been the principal of the Harry M. Fisher Elementary School, with the Central Valley Central School District, located in Herkimer County.
Pilla will officially begin at New Hartford School District on Jan. 23, 2023.