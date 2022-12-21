 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds to 50 knots and waves 17 to 22 feet
expected.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 7 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph
expected. Winds shift southwest on Friday with continued gusts
up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida and Cortland counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 7 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will cross the region
on Friday. A lull in the winds may occur Friday morning, but
winds will pick up again after frontal passage and shift to the
southwest. Strong wind gusts will then continue Friday night
into Saturday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

New Hartford Central School appoints new Hughes Elementary principal

  • 0
Kids on school bus

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- The New Hartford Central School District Board of Education announced Wednesday, they have appointed Michele Pilla as the next Hughes Elementary principal.

“I am excited to begin this new chapter in my educational career and positively impact the lives of children and families in the E.R. Hughes community,” Pilla said.

Pilla is familiar with the Utica area, having attended Notre Dame High School herself and eventually teaching third, fourth and sixth grades in the Utica City School District. She went on to accumulate many accomplishments and completed many degrees. She now brings to New Hartford, 23 years of experience in education.

The last seven years, Pilla has been the principal of the Harry M. Fisher Elementary School, with the Central Valley Central School District, located in Herkimer County.

Pilla will officially begin at New Hartford School District on Jan. 23, 2023.

Recommended for you