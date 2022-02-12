New Hartford figure skaters take home bounty of medals at Empire State Games

NEW HARTFORD, NY (WKTV) - As Nathan Chen wowed the figure skating world this week taking home a gold for Team USA in Beijing, a skating club in New Hartford as coming off a big weekend in Lake Placid.
Skaters took home their bounty of medals last weekend in the Empire State Winter Games.
We spoke with some of the skaters at the Skating Club of New Hartford about the inspiration they take from the Winter Olympic Games and about the support the receive from their teammates.
Amy McLaughlin, President of the Skating Club of New Hartford tells us each athlete is competing at their own level, based on their skill, not necessarily their age.
The skaters who medaled, now qualify for the State Games of America happening in August in Iowa.
"Within figure skating you have to qualify within your state to make it to the State Games of America," McLaughlin said.
The Empire State Games are one of those qualifying events.
Sixth Grader Luke Roberson let us in on what it took to medal in ice dance at the winter games.
"A lot of effort, and practicing every single day and working on my program and working with more advanced coaches," Roberson said.
Matt Pellegrino, a junior in high school, medaled in free skate.
He says his team support is constant, no matter how a competition goes.
"Even if I had gotten dead last in every single event, I would have gotten just as much support," Pellegrino said. "That's very special."
Senior Casey McLaughlin took home silver in the juvenile free skate.
She agrees that the club support is second to none.
"Everyone is really positive and they really work hard and they all deserved what they got in Lake Placid," McLaughlin said.
Grit, dedication and inspiration coming out of the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing.
Most of the skaters we spoke with agree that this year, much of the inspiration comes from Nathan Chen.
"His technicalities are flawless and it's really inspiring watching him," Pellegrino said.