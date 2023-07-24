New Hartford Little League Team Plays for State Title

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- Seven teams from across the state are all that stand in the way of the New Hartford Little League All-Star team becoming state champions.
"Our 8 to 10-year-old All-Stars defeated North Central 3-2, winning NYS Section 2 and advancing to the state tournament for the first time since 2016," the teams Facebook page stated.
Now, they're up against the seven other teams for the state title.
Here they are getting an escort out of town on Sunday.
This is the first team from District 10 in the Mohawk Valley to reach the State Finals since 1994.
The team plays in Endicott this afternoon at 2:30 and takes on St. James-Smithtown from Long Island.