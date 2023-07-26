New Hartford Man Arrested for Violating Requirements of New York State Sex Offender Registry Program

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office arrested a New Hartford man for violating the requirements set forth in the New York State Sex Offender Registry Program.
The investigation started on June 21 when Investigator Mark R. Chrysler was assigned to the Child Advocacy Center and required to check on Arthur W. Kirk, 71.
"Kirk is a registered Level 2 sex offender and could not be located at his residence for his routine check," officials said.
The investigation revealed that Kirk moved from his house in the Town of Kirkland in May 2023 to the Town of New Hartford.
"Upon doing so, Kirk failed to change his address in the sex offender registry. Sex offenders are required to change their address in the registry within 10 days of moving," officials stated.
On July 25, officials said that Kirk was located at a motel in New Hartford and was arrested for failing to register his change of address. That's a Class E Felony under the New York State Corrections Law.
"Kirk was transported to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office where he was processed. He was later held at Centralized Arraignment to await his arraignment at CAP Court. After arraignment, Kirk was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Whitestown Town Court at a later date," officials concluded.