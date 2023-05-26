New Hartford PD honors officers

New Hartford, N.Y.-- Several police officers and members of the law enforcement community were honored Wednesday Night for helping to keep the community a safe place to live.
Commendations were awarded to the following Police Officers;
Exceptional Duty Commendation;
- PO Adam Sardina
- Sergeant Matthew Sica
- Investigator Justin Gehringer
- Investigator Shane Yoxall – Oneida County District Attorney’s Office
- Sergeant Andrew Allen
- Sergeant Thomas Hulser
- Officer Robert Cornish
Life Saving Commendation;
- Sergeant Andrew Allen
Heroic Action Commendation;
- Officer Annmarie Brelinsky
- Officer Emrah Latic
Criminal Investigation Division Unit Citation;
- Sergeant Matthew Sica
- Sergeant Thomas Hulser
- Investigator Jordan Spinella
- Investigator W. Jason Freiberger
DWI -Officer of the year;
- Officer Robert Cornish
Service Commendation;
- New Hartford Police Officer Robert S. Philo – 45 Years of service.
Service Commendation;
- Oneida County District Attorney Scott D. McNamara – 30 Years of Service.