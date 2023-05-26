 Skip to main content
New Hartford PD honors officers

  • Updated
New Hartford Police Awards

New Hartford, N.Y.-- Several police officers and members of the law enforcement community were honored Wednesday Night for helping to keep the community a safe place to live.

Commendations were awarded to the following Police Officers;

Exceptional Duty Commendation;

  • PO Adam Sardina
  • Sergeant Matthew Sica
  • Investigator Justin Gehringer
  • Investigator Shane Yoxall – Oneida County District Attorney’s Office
  • Sergeant Andrew Allen
  • Sergeant Thomas Hulser
  • Officer Robert Cornish

 Life Saving Commendation;

  • Sergeant Andrew Allen

 Heroic Action Commendation;

  • Officer Annmarie Brelinsky
  • Officer Emrah Latic

 Criminal Investigation Division Unit Citation;

  • Sergeant Matthew Sica
  • Sergeant Thomas Hulser
  • Investigator Jordan Spinella
  • Investigator W. Jason Freiberger

 DWI -Officer of the year;

  • Officer Robert Cornish

 Service Commendation;

  • New Hartford Police Officer Robert S. Philo – 45 Years of service.

 Service Commendation;

  • Oneida County District Attorney Scott D. McNamara – 30 Years of Service. 

