New Hartford Police Look for Witnesses to Saturday Accident

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- New Hartford Police are asking for the public's help in investigating an accident that occurred on Saturday afternoon.
According to a release by the police department, they, along with New York Mills Fire and Edwards Ambulance were dispatched to a car-pedestrian accident in front of Five Below in Consumer Square.
The victim was transported to St. Elizabeth's medical center.
New Hartford PD is looking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident. If you have information on what happened, you're asked to call New Hartford Police Officer Robert Cornish at 315-724-7111.