New Hartford residents hear from school board candidates before heading to the polls Tuesday

NEW HARTFORD, NY - Area voters will head to the polls Tuesday to decide not only the fate of local school budgets, but who will represent them on their local school boards.
At the New Hartford Public Library it was standing room only Monday for a debate among the five candidates hoping to fill the two vacant school board seats in the New Hartford School District.
New Hartford senior Luke Radel hosted the debate and even live streamed it on his YouTube channel.
Candidates offered their opinions on a number of topics ranging from some of the more controversial ones, like masks in schools and Critical Race Theory, to taxes and the need for updating the school district's infrastructure.
Whatever the reason, Radel says local residents are showing more of an interest in what's going on inside their school districts.
“A lot of questions about curriculum. Critical Race Theory being a main topic that people have been talking about. The issue of transparency and sexual harassment. Also a big interest in the budget priorities. The taxes in New Hartford are very high and so people are very interested in where the money is going, and where these candidates want to see that money go in the future".
All area school budget and board of education votes are Tuesday beginning at noon. Polls close at 9pm.