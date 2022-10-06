New Hartford Schools join Connected Family team

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – The New Hartford Central School District officially became the 14th local school district to join the Connected Family team, Thursday.
The announcement was commemorated with a ceremonial ribbon cutting held Thursday morning at the New Hartford High School.
The Connected Community Schools (CCS) mission is to ensure that students and families have all their basic needs met so they can learn in an environment that is stress free, which allows them the opportunity to have greater success.
The CCS team has implemented a HUB in all 5 of the New Hartford school buildings. Each HUB provides a multitude of resources that provides students, families, faculty and staff access to items such as food, clothing, hygiene items and school supplies.
“Our educators our faculty and staff, they came in to teach and they've been phenomenal at what they do, but they've also been trying to manage everything else that's brought into their classroom… it's really assisting the teachers so they can support our students in the classroom,” Executive Director for CCS, Danielle Martin said.
The initiative started with seed money from the American Federation of Teachers.