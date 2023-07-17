 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates until midnight EDT tonight.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index...or AQI...was created as an easy way to correlate
levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI
value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated...the New York State Department
of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

New Helicopter in Service for Mercy Flight Central

  • Updated
  • 0
MFC New Helicopter

Submitted Photo

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. -- Mercy Flight Central marked a milestone with its first of four new AW 119 helicopters going into service today.

The chopper is in service at the Canandaigua base.

Mercy Flight Central marked a milestone with its first of four new AW 119 helicopters going into service today.

The Marcellus and Rome bases will be the next to be equipped with the new airframe.

The three base locations serve the Finger Lakes, Central New York and Mohawk Valley regions. 

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com