New hobby store in Clinton is opening Friday

CLINTON, N.Y. -- The grand opening of HobbyTown in Clinton is set for Friday and just like it sounds, it's a store for hobby enthusiasts.
The store is one of the biggest toy, game and hobby shop's in the Utica area, specializing in radio-controlled cars, boats, planes, educational toys, kites, paints and more.
“We are thrilled to be opening a full-line hobby store in Clinton. I grew up just north of the Clinton area, left to go to college and start a career, and now I’m returning home to the welcoming Village of Clinton. It’s a dream come true,” Co-owner, Kim Miller said.
The grand opening will begin at 10 a.m. and the first 25 customers to come in following a ceremony, will receive gift bags and gift cards. Tickets will also be handed out on Friday and Saturday which can be entered to win free RC trucks, games and plushies among other items.
Also in the works is an activity room which is not yet open but will be soon and will host some special events.
The store will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
and is located at 34 Chenango Ave.