New hobby store in Clinton officially open

CLINTON, N.Y. -- HobbyTown in Clinton had its grand opening Friday, a store perfect for hobby enthusiasts.
The store is one of the biggest toy, game and hobby shop's in the Utica area, specializing in radio-controlled cars, boats, planes, educational toys, kites, paints and more.
“We are thrilled to be opening a full-line hobby store in Clinton. I grew up just north of the Clinton area, left to go to college and start a career, and now I’m returning home to the welcoming Village of Clinton. It’s a dream come true,” Co-owner, Kim Miller said.
The first 25 customers who shopped in the store, received gift bags and gift cards. Tickets were also handed out and will continue to be passed out on Saturday. Those tickets can be entered to win free RC trucks, games and plushies among other items.
Also in the works is an activity room which is not yet open but will be soon and will host some special events.
The opening comes just in time for the Clinton Chamber of Commerce Holiday Stroll, set for Nov. 25 and 26. The store will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and is located at 34 Chenango Ave.