Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING
TO 6 AM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 7 to 10 feet
expected.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of
3 to 6 inches. The highest snow accumulations will be north of
the Thurway and could approach 7 inches in some spots.

* WHERE...Southern Oneida county.

* WHEN...Through 2 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

New hobby store in Clinton opening Friday

  • Updated
HobbyTown in Clinton

CLINTON, N.Y. -- The grand opening of HobbyTown in Clinton is set for Friday and just like it sounds, it's a store for hobby enthusiasts.

The store is one of the biggest toy, game and hobby shop's in the Utica area, specializing in radio-controlled cars, boats, planes, educational toys, kites, paints and more.

“We are thrilled to be opening a full-line hobby store in Clinton. I grew up just north of the Clinton area, left to go to college and start a career, and now I’m returning home to the welcoming Village of Clinton. It’s a dream come true,” Co-owner, Kim Miller said.

The grand opening will begin at 10 a.m. and the first 25 customers to come in following a ceremony, will receive gift bags and gift cards. Tickets will also be handed out on Friday and Saturday which can be entered to win free RC trucks, games and plushies among other items.

Also in the works is an activity room which is not yet open but will be soon and will host some special events.

The store will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

and is located at 34 Chenango Ave.

