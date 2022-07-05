New Ilion mayor, trustees sworn in

ILION, NY - The village of Ilion has a familiar face as its new mayor.
Former mayor, John Stephens was officially sworn in as Ilion village mayor at Tuesday’s village board meeting.
He was sworn in along with new village board members Mike Conover and Kari Allen.
Stephens defeated deputy mayor Ron Scoonmaker back in June. Former mayor Brian Lamica failed to file the proper petitions on time and was not on the ballot, but he was a write in candidate.
Stephens told the crowd that it was time to look toward the future.
“There are too many projects to handle, and too many issues to resolve, to dwell on what may or may not have occurred. That's not this board’s worry. We need to move ahead. If the past rears its ugly head, we, collectively, will deal with it."
Stephens also serves on the Herkimer County Board of Legislature, he says he plans on completing his current term and will make a decision on whether or not to run again for the board when his term is finished..