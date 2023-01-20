New interim president/executive director of Rome Chamber of Commerce announced

ROME, N.Y. -- New interim President/Executive Director of the Rome Area Chamber of Commerce, Wesley Cupp, was announced Thursday.
Cupp is the owner of Rome Country Club and replaces longtime President, William Guglielmo who retired after fifty years, on Jan. 13. He first started his career with the chamber back in 1973.
Cupp has been part of the Chamber Board of Directors for 17 years. He was also chairman of the board from 2018 to 2020 and is now a member of the Executive Committee.
"I am honored to take on such an important community role. Bill's shoes will be impossible to fill but I take great pride in taking the baton from a Rome legend," Cupp said.
The Rome Chamber was incorporated in 1912. They receive no government funding and try to act quickly on matters that impact the business community.
The board is currently searching for a permanent president.