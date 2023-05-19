New lab dedicated to lupus research

Utica, N.Y.-- Inside this building at the masonic care community in Utica sits a state-of-the-art laboratory dedicated to researching a disease close to Dr. Maria Kontaridis's heart, lupus, A disease she saw her mother struggle with for years.
"It can affect anyone, any gender, any age, any race, but primarily women of color or Asian descent. There is no known cure, but we are working every day to find one," Dr.Kontaridis said.
Lupus is a disease that occurs when your body's immune system attacks your own tissues and organs. The lupus foundation of America estimates that 1.5 million Americans suffer from some form of lupus.
"It was amazing, the number of people that we found out that were connected with someone who was suffering from this terrible disease," Masonic Medical Research Institute Board Secretary Jim Swan explained.
The lab was named in honor of the lupus and allied disease association, a Verona based advocacy group. Dr. Kontaridis says with their help, they have been able to advance research into the disease.
"In fact, their efforts have grown our research programs from my one lupus project to now at least 4, including new projects by Dr. Jason Mccarthy and Dr. Samantha Lasommer. We are continuing to grow these efforts," Dr. Kontardidis explained