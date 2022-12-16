New law will help keep police officers across the state safer

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed a new law Friday that will crack down on violent crimes against police officers.
The law will establish a 'Blue Alert system' that will help to find the identification, location, and apprehension of individuals suspecting of killing or seriously wounding a police officer. It will be a better way to release information to the public on violent crimes against police, help catch perpetrators and keep the public safe.
"We are taking a comprehensive approach towards protecting the individuals who serve and protect us, taking every measure we can to crack down on violent crime against law enforcement. New York is wholly committed to safeguarding our brothers and sisters in law enforcement and this new law will be crucial to creating safer communities and apprehending those who commit violent crimes against police officers," Hochul said.
The Blue Alert will send a notification to law enforcement agencies, media, and the public regarding suspects who pose a threat to police.