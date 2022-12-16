 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM
EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.

* WHERE...Southern Oneida county.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

New law will help keep police officers across the state safer

  • Updated
Police vehicle with lights

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed a new law Friday that will crack down on violent crimes against police officers.

The law will establish a 'Blue Alert system' that will help to find the identification, location, and apprehension of individuals suspecting of killing or seriously wounding a police officer. It will be a better way to release information to the public on violent crimes against police, help catch perpetrators and keep the public safe.

"We are taking a comprehensive approach towards protecting the individuals who serve and protect us, taking every measure we can to crack down on violent crime against law enforcement. New York is wholly committed to safeguarding our brothers and sisters in law enforcement and this new law will be crucial to creating safer communities and apprehending those who commit violent crimes against police officers," Hochul said.

The Blue Alert will send a notification to law enforcement agencies, media, and the public regarding suspects who pose a threat to police.