New law won't allow animal testing for cosmetics in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Thursday that stops the sale of makeup items that are newly tested on animals.
The law will prevent the abusive use of rabbits, guinea pigs, mice and rats to test cosmetic products on within New York State.
“With Governor Hochul’s signature on this legislation, New York State officially recognizes that cosmetics testing on animals should be a thing of the past, and has joined the growing number of states and companies calling for a stop to these experiments. With the increasing availability of non-animal test methods and thousands of existing ingredients, there is no excuse to continue harming animals for the sake of products such as shampoo, aftershave or mascara. We thank Assemblymember Linda B. Rosenthal and Sen. Alessandra Biaggi for their leadership on this issue and Gov. Hochul for signing A.5653B/S.4839B into law. Now it is up to Congress to pass the Humane Cosmetics Act to bring about a consistent standard for ending cosmetics animal testing across the country.” said Brian Shapiro, New York state director for the Humane Society of the United States.
New York is the tenth state to pass a law like this, following California, Hawaii, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey and Virginia.