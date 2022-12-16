 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM
EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.

* WHERE...Southern Oneida county.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

New legislation allows certain caterers to carry liqour more easily

  • 0
Hochul signs Blue Alert

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation Friday, aimed at helping certain caterers to more easily serve liquor at functions held at locations off-site from the catering facility.

"Let's raise a glass to newlyweds, whose love and mutual affection are an inspiration to us all. By signing this new law, we are taking a significant step to support caterers and other small businesses — while helping married couples plan the celebration they've always dreamed of. I'm proud to sign this bill into law and will keep fighting for our hospitality sector and all small businesses," Hochul said.

The new law changes the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law allowing for a new license to be created, specifically for catering businesses without dining facilities. 

Many catering businesses are currently not able to meet the requirements to apply for a catering license. Which forces these facilities to apply for temporary permits, only allowing them to serve beer, wine and cider at off-site events. With this legislation, caterers that have a facility with a kitchen can now apply for an off-premises catering license, which will allow them to add liquor to their menu.

Recommended for you