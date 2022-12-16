New legislation allows certain caterers to carry liqour more easily

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation Friday, aimed at helping certain caterers to more easily serve liquor at functions held at locations off-site from the catering facility.
"Let's raise a glass to newlyweds, whose love and mutual affection are an inspiration to us all. By signing this new law, we are taking a significant step to support caterers and other small businesses — while helping married couples plan the celebration they've always dreamed of. I'm proud to sign this bill into law and will keep fighting for our hospitality sector and all small businesses," Hochul said.
The new law changes the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law allowing for a new license to be created, specifically for catering businesses without dining facilities.
Many catering businesses are currently not able to meet the requirements to apply for a catering license. Which forces these facilities to apply for temporary permits, only allowing them to serve beer, wine and cider at off-site events. With this legislation, caterers that have a facility with a kitchen can now apply for an off-premises catering license, which will allow them to add liquor to their menu.