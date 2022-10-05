New legislation allows public water suppliers to take legal action

ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Wednesday, allowing local water authorities to take legal action against drinking water polluters.
"Every New Yorker deserves access to clean, safe and affordable drinking water. By signing this legislation, which gives local water suppliers another avenue to take action against polluters and recover the costs of treatment or filtration, we are making sure that we not only hold these companies accountable but also prioritize the health and wellbeing of New Yorkers,” Gov. Hochul said.
This legislation allows public water suppliers to take legal action for claims that were barred previously, due to a statute of limitations that was in effect.
The new law gives providers a year and a half from Wednesday to bring actions against polluters. It also defines an emerging contaminant as, any physical chemical, microbiological or radiological substance that is a contaminant in public health or any law.