New Mascot Unveiled at the Oneida County Public Market

  Updated
  • 0

Roscoe spent the day walking around the market greeting people and officially introducing himself to the community.

UTICA, N.Y. -- It was a beautiful day to be outside on Saturday at Union Station for the Oneida County Public Market.

The perfect day to proudly show off their new mascot and announce his name.

"So, we want to thank everybody for participating in our online naming contest," Market Manager Beth Irons said. "It closed yesterday, and we definitely have a winner. We are here to let you know that our rooster whose been a happy part of the market for the first show here tonight, is now named Roscoe. Roscoe Rooster is the winning name."

Roscoe spent the day walking around the market greeting people and officially introducing himself to the community.

"Everything that has community personality has to have some kind of a representation. The kids' cereals, everyone knows Tucan Sam, Tony the Tiger, and our Utica Comets, they had Audie, now they have Naudie. So, it was kind of like a natural progression of the market becoming part of the community… It's been a project and a lot of dreaming…couple of years' worth of dreaming and about a year and a half's worth of action but it's finally a reality," she said. 

To commemorate the naming and new festivities to the market, the Utica Public Library came by for a story time, and a local artist worked on a huge rooster mural with some of the kids.

