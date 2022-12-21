New NY law requires employers to list salary ranges

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul signed new legislation Wednesday creating a pay transparency law that will require employers to list salary ranges for all jobs and promotions that are advertised.
"In order for New York to continue being the best place to work, we must create the best protections for our workers - and this legislation will help do exactly that. This historic measure will usher in a new era of fairness and transparency for New York's workforce and will be a critical tool in our efforts to end pervasive pay gaps for women and people of color," Hochul said.
The law aims to reduce discriminatory wage-setting and hiring practices, and help level the playing field for all workers, including women and minorities.
"Changing the culture and leveling the playing field at workplaces through New York, the Salary Range Disclosure Act will make sure that workers benefit from greater transparency when it comes to wages and benefits," said Assemblywoman Latoya Joyner. "When employers provide much needed clarity to pay structures and make that information available to employees and job seekers, we can reduce gender pay inequities by encouraging employers to update antiquated practices that have reinforced patterns of wage discrimination."
