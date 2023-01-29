New osteoporosis prevention class starting at Oneida YMCA

Oneida, N.Y.-- a new program aimed at preventing osteoporosis will be starting this week at the Oneida YMCA.
"Bone builders" is a new osteoporosis prevention class being held at the Tri-Valley Y's Oneida branch. The class will be led by group fitness instructor Chris Crandall and will include research-based exercises with proven results in increasing bone density. The Oneida Y says that studies show the best way to prevent osteoporosis is to exercise.
Classes begin this Wednesday, February 1st from 8-9 am. You can find more information and register for the class on the Tri-Valley YMCA's website.