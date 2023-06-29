New Pavilion Unveiled at Utica's F.T. Proctor Park

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri unveiled a new pavilion at F.T. Proctor Park.
The new pavilion, which is officially opening on Monday, July 3, will give the park an area where residents can gather and host parties. It's also going to be a great spot for shade.
"The pavilion features seating and picnic areas, as well as two new accessible bathrooms. As part of the project, the parking lot in the park was resurfaced and the city is expected to repave the adjacent road later in the summer," a release said.
The project cost was around $800,000, with Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, who was also at the pavilion unveiling, securing $50,000 to help the pavilion building.
"This project was funded by a combination of sources, including the American Rescue Plan Act," the release said.
“This pavilion," Palmieri said, "was designed to match the beauty of F.T. Proctor Park and with respect for Frederick Law Olmsted’s vision of a passive park for families to enjoy. We could not maintain such naturally beautiful space without the help of partners like Assemblywoman Buttenschon and Olmsted City. I hope the people of the city continue to enjoy the gifts our forebearers left for us.”
The pavilion will be open in time for the City's Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration.