New President and Chief Executive Officer for Mercy Flight appointed

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. -- The Mercy Flight Central Board of Directors announced Erin Reese, as the new President and Chief Executive Officer.
Reese had a 19-year career at Mercy Flight Central before taking on this new role. She has been providing clinical care to patients while taking on more responsibility as time went on.
“This appointment demonstrates our Board of Director’s confidence and enthusiasm for Erin to lead our organization,” Board Chairman, Richard Burke, said.
Because she has been with the organization for so long, the transition into a leadership role will be a smooth one. Reese has only ever been a great benefit to Mercy Flight Central.