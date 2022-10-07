New Public Defender-Criminal Division appointed

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. – Oneida County Executive, Anthony Pincente Jr. announced Friday, he has appointed a new Public Defender-Criminal Division.
Long-time Assistant Public Defender, Tina Hartwell will now lead the division. She began her career in the Oneida County division in 2001, during which time she spent 13 years as Assistant Public Defender in the Major Crimes Division and 3 years in the City Courts section. For the past 5 years, she has served as the Criminal Law Director for the Regional Immigration Assistance Center, providing advice to defense attorneys in 16 counties throughout Central New York.
“During the two-plus decades that Tina Hartwell has served Oneida County in the Public Defender-Criminal Division, she has supervised and managed attorneys and staff, while gaining critical administrative knowledge. She has also worked closely with New York State offices to advance quality representation for all indigent defendants through grants, database and training. Tina is well prepared for this new role as head Public Defender, and I am confident she will do a fine job leading the Criminal Division into a new era.”
Hartwell possesses a Juris Doctorate from Albany Law School and a Master of Arts in Speech Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Speech Communication from Syracuse University. She is a member of the New York State and Oneida County Bar Associations, the Women’s bar Association of NY, the NYS Defenders Association, the NYS Academy of Trial Lawyers and the American Immigration Lawyers Association.
“I have dedicated my career to helping people who cannot afford an attorney navigate the criminal justice system through difficult times in their lives. I am very fortunate to now be given this opportunity to lead an amazing group of attorneys and staff and continue the work of those before me who have served the people of Oneida County. I thank County Executive Picente for this honor and I look forward to changing the lives of those who come through this office,” Hartwell said.
Hartwell replaces Frank Nebush who retired as head Public Defender-Criminal Division in December 2020 after 39 years of service. Assistant Public Defender, Leland McCormick had been serving as acting Public Defender-Criminal Division since Jan. 1, 2021.