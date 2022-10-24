New traffic pattern to be tested on Genesee Street

UTICA, N.Y. – Any drivers who uses Genesee Street in Utica should be aware of a new traffic pattern that will be tested, starting Thursday.
The new traffic pattern will run between Cottage Place and Oriskany Street. The city laid out the striping for it on Oct. 22 and 23.
Travel lanes will be reduced from two lanes to one lane both North and Southbound, a center turning lane and bicycle lane will also be added.
Weather permitting, the new traffic pattern will begin Thursday and drivers can expect the trial period to run for about 90 days.