New trampoline park 'Get Air' replaces former 'Rock N Jump' in New Hartford

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- There's a new trampoline park in New Hartford, in the same location as the former, 'Rock N' Jump.'
The business closed over the summer but has been replaced with 'Get Air.' This fun indoor playground of sorts, has a new name, new owners and new look.
An inflatable ninja course for little kids will be added to 'Get Air' as well as more arcade games and massage chairs. There is so much to do, no matter what age, kids are sure to have fun here, and maybe even the adults too.
"We have toddler time that is exclusive to toddlers, we have regular open jump time which is the majority of our hours of operation, we have club air which will have black lights in here, strobe lights - more of a disco feel for teenagers," General Manager, Thomas Rosselli said.
'Get Air' is located on Commercial Drive in the Kallet Plaza, next to Party City. All ages are welcome.