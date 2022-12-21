 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds to 50 knots and waves 17 to 22 feet
expected.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 7 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph
expected. Winds shift southwest on Friday with continued gusts
up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida and Cortland counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 7 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will cross the region
on Friday. A lull in the winds may occur Friday morning, but
winds will pick up again after frontal passage and shift to the
southwest. Strong wind gusts will then continue Friday night
into Saturday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

New trampoline park 'Get Air' replaces former 'Rock N Jump' in New Hartford

  • 0

Get Air opens in New Hartford

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- There's a new trampoline park in New Hartford, in the same location as the former, 'Rock N' Jump.'

The business closed over the summer but has been replaced with 'Get Air.' This fun indoor playground of sorts, has a new name, new owners and new look.

An inflatable ninja course for little kids will be added to 'Get Air' as well as more arcade games and massage chairs. There is so much to do, no matter what age, kids are sure to have fun here, and maybe even the adults too.

"We have toddler time that is exclusive to toddlers, we have regular open jump time which is the majority of our hours of operation, we have club air which will have black lights in here, strobe lights - more of a disco feel for teenagers," General Manager, Thomas Rosselli said.

'Get Air' is located on Commercial Drive in the Kallet Plaza, next to Party City. All ages are welcome.

Recommended for you