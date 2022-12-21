New transparency law aims to create equal pay for all

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed new legislation Wednesday, creating a pay transparency law that will require employers to list salary ranges for all jobs and promotions that are advertised.
"In order for New York to continue being the best place to work, we must create the best protections for our workers - and this legislation will help do exactly that. This historic measure will usher in a new era of fairness and transparency for New York's workforce and will be a critical tool in our efforts to end pervasive pay gaps for women and people of color," Hochul said.
The goal of this law is to create equal pay across the board for all. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, for every dollar a man made in 2020, women only made 83 cents.
"Today, New York State delivered on its promise to advance pay equity for women and people of color, extending vital protections across the state and leading a national movement to dismantle our harmful culture of pay secrecy. At a time when Black and Brown women face heightened disparities and businesses struggle to retain workers, this new law empowers even the most vulnerable worker to seek and advocate for fair pay while creating incentives for employers to adopt better pay practices known to drive retention and productivity. This is an important win for New York State," Senior Attorney, Legal Momentum, Seher Khawaja said.