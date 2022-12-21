 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds to 50 knots and waves 17 to 22 feet
expected.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 7 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph
expected. Winds shift southwest on Friday with continued gusts
up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida and Cortland counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 7 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will cross the region
on Friday. A lull in the winds may occur Friday morning, but
winds will pick up again after frontal passage and shift to the
southwest. Strong wind gusts will then continue Friday night
into Saturday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

New transparency law aims to create equal pay for all

  • 0

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed new legislation Wednesday, creating a pay transparency law that will require employers to list salary ranges for all jobs and promotions that are advertised.

"In order for New York to continue being the best place to work, we must create the best protections for our workers - and this legislation will help do exactly that. This historic measure will usher in a new era of fairness and transparency for New York's workforce and will be a critical tool in our efforts to end pervasive pay gaps for women and people of color," Hochul said.

The goal of this law is to create equal pay across the board for all. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, for every dollar a man made in 2020, women only made 83 cents.  

"Today, New York State delivered on its promise to advance pay equity for women and people of color, extending vital protections across the state and leading a national movement to dismantle our harmful culture of pay secrecy. At a time when Black and Brown women face heightened disparities and businesses struggle to retain workers, this new law empowers even the most vulnerable worker to seek and advocate for fair pay while creating incentives for employers to adopt better pay practices known to drive retention and productivity. This is an important win for New York State," Senior Attorney, Legal Momentum, Seher Khawaja said.

