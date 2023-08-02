New Utica Fire Department Contract

UTICA, N.Y. -- They've been working without a contract for years, but today Utica firefighters have a new deal with the city.
One of the big sticking points was self-insurance.
Leaders say the city moved the department to self-insurance, and that an arbitrator told them they couldn't do that without union consent and negotiations, and included that the city was fighting that ruling in State Supreme Court.
We talked with the Utica Fire Chief Scott Ingersoll about the newly-settled contract.
"We were able to get some resolve with that by setting up a healthcare committee and all the member unions are going to be a part of it," Ingersoll said.
"Self-insurance is in place right now for the City of Utica. and it's still moving forward. It's how the City of Utica is insured right now. And that healthcare committee is a component of the self-insurance," he said.
Thomas Carcone, the head of the firefighter's union said, in part, "The concessions we made will once again save the city from the gross mismanagement of healthcare. Hopefully, the next administration will appreciate us more than this one."
We have reached out to Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri for comments and are waiting to hear back.