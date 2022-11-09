New York investing $3.7 million in climate technology and manufacturing products

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday, $3.7 million in funding to bring climate technology, manufacturing and products to New York State.
As part of the state's efforts to reduce carbon emissions, the funding will help connect startups trying to scale goods that lower greenhouse gases or reduce the consumption of energy with the right local partners to help make that possible.
"As a climate leader, New York is aggressively working with companies that can bring new technologies to the table as we work to lower greenhouse gas emissions and hit our ambitious climate goals. This initiative will draw companies to join our growing green economy and connect them with manufacturing facilities across the state, including those located in underserved areas, to support economic opportunity and local supply chains as we continue our work to address climate change head on," Hochul said.
The State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) will select a program administrator to help these start-ups with manufacturing development. The program administrators' goal will be to help these businesses bring their new products to market.
Since 2017, the NYSERDA program has invested a total of $107 million and supported almost 500 clients, creating 2,200 jobs, $1.6 billion in investments, $600 million in revenue for start-ups, and 300 commercialized products.