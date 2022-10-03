New York is getting $1 billion in federal funding to support LIHEAP

NEW YORK, N.Y. – As part of the recently passed temporary budget bill, New York is getting $1 billion in federal funding to support the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said when funds ran out for this program, it put more than 700,000 Upstate New York residents at risk of being unable to afford home heating, including 42,000 people who live in the Mohawk Valley. The funds will ensure residents of New York will have the means needed to keep the heat on this winter.
Schumer plans to push for even more money for the program, hoping for about $5 billion in overall funds for LIHEAP, which helps households with fixed, lower incomes, who spend a high proportion of their household income on home energy. The program provides monthly benefits to recipients in the cold months as well as the hot summer months. The program also covers the cost of bulk fuels, coal, pellets, wood and other utilities.
Approximately 42,200 households in the Mohawk Valley used the program over the past year. Statewide, 40% of the households served by the program include an adult aged 60 or over.
To learn how to apply for the LIHEAP program, click here.