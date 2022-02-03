New York Legislature approves new congressional maps

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York’s legislature has voted to pass new congressional district maps that will expand Democrats’ influence in New York politics for years to come.
The proposed maps would give the party an advantage in 22 of the state’s 26 congressional districts.
Republicans currently hold eight of New York’s 27 seats in Congress.
RELATED: Tenney running for 23rd Congressional District based on new map proposal
Democratic leaders have defended the maps as addressing the reality of New York’s population shifts over the past decade. But the maps will mean reelection trouble for several Republican members of the U.S. House.
The newly drawn lines put northern Oneida County and all of Herkimer County in the 21st District, which is currently represented by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. Oneida County south of Utica and all of Otsego County would be in the 19th District, currently represented by Congressman Antonio Delgado.