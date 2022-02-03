 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 9 to
12 inches.

* WHERE...Oneida, Cortland, Tompkins, Schuyler, Steuben,
Onondaga, Madison, Yates, Seneca and Southern Cayuga counties.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact this evening's and Friday
morning's commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will continue through tonight. Some
sleet may mix in late this afternoon and evening. The heaviest
snowfall will be tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

New York Legislature approves new congressional maps

  • Updated
  • 0
New 21st District.JPG

Photo courtesy of CUNY Graduate Center

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York’s legislature has voted to pass new congressional district maps that will expand Democrats’ influence in New York politics for years to come.

The proposed maps would give the party an advantage in 22 of the state’s 26 congressional districts.

Republicans currently hold eight of New York’s 27 seats in Congress.

RELATED: Tenney running for 23rd Congressional District based on new map proposal

Democratic leaders have defended the maps as addressing the reality of New York’s population shifts over the past decade. But the maps will mean reelection trouble for several Republican members of the U.S. House.

The newly drawn lines put northern Oneida County and all of Herkimer County in the 21st District, which is currently represented by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. Oneida County south of Utica and all of Otsego County would be in the 19th District, currently represented by Congressman Antonio Delgado.

Recommended for you