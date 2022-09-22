New York soliciting large scale renewable energy projects

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday the release of New York's sixth competitive solicitation, calling for at least 2,000 megawatts of renewable energy projects. These projects are projected to bring in almost $3 billion in clean energy investments and should create more than 2,000 jobs in the green economy. Some of these projects include solar farms, onshore wind farms and hydroelectric facilities. These projects will have the capacity to power at least 600,000 homes.
"Renewable energy is the backbone of New York's sweeping approach to cleaning our electric grid and offers the industry a reliable path to join in our clean energy transition for the benefit of all New Yorkers," said Hochul. "The strong public-private partnerships formed to build these projects will allow us not only to drastically lower emissions in our fight against climate change but will result in thousands of new green jobs, billions of dollars in economic growth, and an injection of private investment into local communities."
New York's goal is to have 70% of electricity stem from renewable sources by 2030. This action is accelerating the state and the nation's clean energy agenda. The projects selected through this solicitation will generate about 4.5 million megawatt hours of renewable electricity per year, which will reduce carbon emissions equivalent to removing half a million cars from the road annually.
Eligible projects include anything large-scale and renewable that can be certified as a Tier 1 renewable technology. Interested proposers can apply on NYSERDA's Tier 1 solicitation website. Applications are due by Nov. 16, 2022.