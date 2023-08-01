New York State Gas Prices And Car Shows

UTICA, N.Y. -- The average price of gas in New York State has increased 13 cents since last week.
The average is now $3.83, which is nearly five cents more per gallon than the national average of $3.78 according to AAA.
Dave's Diner in Utica has been hosting a weekly Tuesday night car show since the mid-1990s. With the prices of gas in the local area averaging $3.87 a gallon, the car show has gone from nearly 500 cars per week to just 2/3 of that.
"It's terrible and really discouraging," Herkimer resident Bill Clock said. "But you Know, you have to enjoy life somehow so why not spend a little bit of money and come to a car show to enjoy yourself."
Clock owns 6 classic cars, including two that are from 1948. Clock said even with the gas prices increasing, you're still going to see him at the car shows.
"My gas bill used to be $200 a month and now it's like $500," He said. "If you want to enjoy yourself, you just have to pay the price."
Schuyler resident Scan Astafan agreed with Clock about the gas price situation in New York State.
"Hey, if you want to enjoy yourself, you just gotta pay the price," Astafan said.
Despite the price increase, the overall gas average in New York State is down nearly $1 from this time last year.
According to North Utica resident Mike Viana, it doesn't matter what the cost of gas is... you will still find him at Dave's Diner on Tuesday nights.
"I'm going to drive the car no matter what because I bought the car to drive it," Viana said.
It is unknown if the prices will continue to rise in the local area or if they will decrease.