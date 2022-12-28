New Yorkers can now become marriage officiants for a day

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Wednesday that will allow people to become one-day marriage officiants.
"Joining individuals in marriage is a beautiful moment that should be shared with an officiant selected by the spouses-to-be. By signing this legislation into law, we are eliminating any barriers to becoming an officiant so friends and family members can share such a meaningful time with loved ones of their choosing and have their marriage recognized under New York State law," Hochul said.
The new legislation amends the domestic relations law making it so individuals can now apply for permission to officiate a specific couple's marriage.
"Couples in New York will now have the opportunity to be married by their friends or family—allowing them to further engage their loved ones on their special day," State Senator, Alessandra Biaggi said.
People must be over the age of 18 to apply.