Newburgh PD mourns officer killed in a snowmobile accident

  Updated
Newburgh Police Department mourns the loss of one of their own after a fatal snowmobile accident.

WEBB, N.Y. - Newburgh Police Department mourns the loss of one of their own after a fatal snowmobile accident.

According to the Town of Newburgh Emergency Medical Services Facebook page, 32-year-old Daniel Romano of Newburgh was off duty when he was killed in a snowmobile accident. 

Town of Webb Police Department responded to Trail #5 near the intersection of Trail #8 on the Webb Snowmobile Trail System for a report of a single snowmobile accident Friday afternoon.

Police say Romano collided with a tree off the trail and sustained severe injuries. Romano was pronounced dead a short time later prior to being transported from the scene

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family of Romano. 

