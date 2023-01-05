Next steps for more housing in Cooperstown underway

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- The next step for more housing in Cooperstown is underway, Bassett Healthcare Network wants to build that housing on Averill Road in the village.
The project calls for 24 apartments and 12 townhouses that could be home to hospital employees. Bassett surveys the staff to determine needs.
The special permit was approved by the board, but moving forward some stipulations must be met. Mayor Tillapaugh tells NEWSChannel 2 those stipulations are that the architects must ensure rental periods are for 30 days or more and ensure parking is limited to residents and their guests.
An examination with design recommendations to address vehicular and pedestrian safety concerns will also be conducted on Averill Road and at its intersections with Beech and Main Streets. They must also consult a certified arborist to survey the existing trees and consult with the Cooperstown fire chief to review the location of the hydrants.